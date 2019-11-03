The Jerusalem Post:

The famous Hollywood icon was gifted the Menorah by the parents of her third and last husband, playwright Arthur Miller.

The iconic, vulnerable figure of Marilyn Monroe looms large even today, when the mythical Hollywood that produced it is long gone. From her mesmerizing performance in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, where she starred alongside Jane Russell, to the now legendary May 1962 birthday song she sang to then president John Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser – Monroe is still remembered as one of the greatest female icons Hollywood gave the world.



Tragically, her fame, beauty and success did not prevent her from ending her life in August of that same year, an act that shook the world and was mourned by many.



Not many know that Monroe was also, for a spell, happy in her marriage with Jewish-American playwright Arthur Miller.

It was for that reason she converted to the Jewish faith in 1956 before they wed, a decision that led to her films being banned in Egypt at the time.

The actress identified with her new people, and once said that “everybody is always out to get them, no matter what they do, like me,” Susan Strasberg reported in the 2012 book The Genius and the Goddess.