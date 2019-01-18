Miami Herald:

The first incident being caught on video led to the second incident, also caught on video, both from the night of Dec. 29.

A Jacksonville KFC worker committed restaurant health violations, then was arrested after hitting a customer with chicken, police say.

Ronald Jenkins called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that night and showed them video from his visit to the KFC at 2258 Edgewood Ave. In the video, Jenkins notes that the woman working the drive-through window, Shade Simmons, handles his payment then goes directly to handling food without washing her hands or donning gloves.

