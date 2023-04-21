By STEVEN TRAVERS

Only the dead have seen the end of war

– Plato

There is a movie making its way around cable television these days called Luce. It stars Naomi Watts and Tim Roth as well meaning liberals who adopt a young boy from war-torn Eritrea. He adjusts beautifully, is a track star and A student, but alarm bells go off when he responds to an assignment by his African-American teacher played by Octavia Spencer. The purpose is to find a character in history, and write an essay in their voice, from their point of view. The student, Luce, chooses a reactionary revolutionary figure named Frantz Fannon, who argued that the yoke of colonialism can only be overcome by violent means. This disturbs the teacher, who brings the essay to the attention of the school principal and Luce’s parents.

Which brings us to a larger question: are any wars just? Is violence ever the right option? If and when?

Ukraine

In Ukraine right now a people’s are fighting for what they perceive to be their existential survival against the descendants of Soviet Russia, murderers of 35 million people, and authors of international Communism, murderers of 120 million people and counting. Surely, one argues, it is just to fight such a thing, yet there are those arguing the other way, and they are not all Vladimir Putin’s apologists. What is the cost in men, treasure, materiel? If one is the mother of a young man fighting for Russia, that mother likely is rooting for a Russian victory so her son can return safely to her. This is her sphere. She is not concerned with the philosophies of Plato or Aristotle; or of Doug MacArthur, who said, “There is no substitute for victory,” or even Jesus Christ. She just has selfish motives.

Colonialism

Take colonialism, essentially an off-shoot of the British Empire, a world wide endeavor that never saw the setting of the sun. Starting in Europe, it moved to India, extending into the Americas, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the East Indies, and beyond. When the Industrial Revolution hit in the 19th Century, colonialism became a means of desperate survival in a post-Napoleonic world, eventually turning into a duel between Great Britain, the United States, and a newly federated Germany. This duel resulted in two world wars killing some 100 million people, spawning international Communism (killers of the aforementioned 120 million), and a Cold War sprouting several other murderous wars.

Out of all this, was someone right and someone wrong? Were lines of demarcation clearly visible? Surely the U.S. was in the right, right?

While General Douglas MacArthur, a man of great contradiction, surely argued America was in the right, he seemingly backtracked on that notion at the signing ceremony aboard the “Mighty Mo” on September 2, 1945, stating that war was the greatest “scourge,” the most evil of Mankind’s sins, that nobody “detests it more” than he, a man of war, and that it was the duty of politics after World War II to wipe it off the face of the Earth. This statement seems to attribute some blame on the U.S., not just Japan and Germany. The world certainly failed to live up to the old general’s admonitions, and MacArthur himself was in charge of forces a mere five years later, arguing for a “total war” concept that would “wipe out Communism once and for all,” using “battle field nuclear weapons.”

It all seems relative, depending on whose ox is getting gored.

Back to colonialism. America was a colony, but one made up of educated Christian gentlemen with military training. Out of all colonies in history, American colonies were probably treated better by the English than all other colonies, yet this did not stop the patriots from starting a war, and as if by divine intervention, winning it. History accords the greatest glory on this accomplishment. Surely the American colonialists were in the right.

Then there were the colonies made up of indigenous people and slaves in the Caribbean, and later colonies of Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Spain and other European powers. Take India, where one of the great struggles for independence took place. Today it is generally accepted by history that Mahatma Gandhi was a great man who peacefully wrestled freedom from England. India is an economic powerhouse with a large educated class that has in part replaced the old caste system, courtesy of independence.

But wait, there is more to the story. England took India largely because of the spice trade, in particular salt, and fought a glorious victory over Napoleon Bonaparte’s naval forces at Trafalgar to assure its hold. Admiral Horatio Nelson’s statue honoring that victory is one of the leading tourist destinations in London, yet conversely losing India is thought to be a good thing.

The British certainly imposed harsh conditions on India, but compared to other colonial powers (King Leopold in the Belgian Congo, for one), their ways were more merciful and just. They established many traditions in India which are the cornerstone of Indian societal progress today. They educated hundreds of thousands of promising Indian youth, including Gandhi, who later became important statesmen. They modernized and civilized India.

Where would India be today had they not been brought into the British Empire for the better part of two centuries? Would another empire have filled the void? Would modern hospitals have been built? Would an educated class of Indian gentlemen with Oxford and Cambridge pedigrees risen up to better themselves and their fellow citizens?

This leaves us with discomfiting, maybe racist, yet essentially truthful reality that left to their own devices, without whites teaching them and showing them, the indigenous peoples of parts of the world (not Asia) would never know modernity.

It is also important to note that England for the most part granted independence only when forced by circumstance to do so. Both India and the free state of Ireland were made independent because they pressed their respective issues when Great Britain was mired in both World War I and World War II. Busy fighting the Kaiser, Adolf Hitler and imperial Japan, they were unable to concentrate on holding these colonies. Gandhi did it peacefully, but oddly enough Hitler and Hideki Tojo were his allies.

A grand bargain was struck between Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill at the end of World War II in which the British agreed to de-colonize, resulting in colonies in the Middle East, Africa and Asia granted autonomy. The record is mixed. Colonies like Singapore have thrived. African and Muslim countries have not. Many flirted with the Communist sphere of influence and are today still impoverished, subject to famine despite every possible natural advantage, rife with terrorism, usually courtesy of radical Islam.

South Africa, colonized by the British and the Dutch, went through the radical act of ending apartheid. More than three decades later, South Africa is a dangerous country in which being white is practically a death sentence except in the most cosmopolitan sections of Johannesburg and Cape Town. The same can be said for Rhodesia, once a thriving white settlement. Like rural South Africa, white Rhodesian farmers are routinely murdered, their land stolen, and no justice system protects them.

United States

Was the Civil War necessary? History tells it was. Black slaves were freed; the Union held. But what if the war had not been fought? What if Abe Lincoln gave in to Confederate demands.

Several possibilities prop up. The Union might have held, only with slavery in the South. Some suggest that with the advent of the Industrial Revolution, absent the acrimony of the war, the South out of Christian decency would have done the right thing and freed the slaves over time; say around 1900.

Or they might have splintered from the Union, but would World War I, to use one example, have motivated them to ally with the U.S., propelling them to re-join the Union? Or would a splintered U.S. not have felt compelled to enter World War I. Woodrow Wilson was in fact a Southern man who might not have even been a U.S. citizen.

If so, Germany might have won or held to a peace deal they could live with, and Hitler never would have rose.

Or, to look at the dark side, if the Confederacy remained outside the Union, would they have been compelled by slavery and racism to ally themselves with the Nazis?

Even the U.S. has dabbled in “colonialism.” Take the winning of the West. Consider a time machine built to send U.S. diplomates back to say 1870 to figure out a better way to deal with the native Indians.

In this scenario, some good liberals would say that most of the West belongs to the Indians; there would be no wars of subjugation; and we would all go our merry way.

Then reality hits. At some point around maybe 1890, the Indians would look at the way the white men live: modern hospitals, medicine, trains, technology, and all the various modern amenities. It would not be long before the whites would be accused of racism for not sharing all this prosperity with the Indians!

You cannot win.

In 1898 the U.S. entered a war of dubious beginnings with Spain, once a great power, now dying on the vine in a Europe that had long passed it by. As a result the U.S. found itself essentially occupying Cuba and the Philippines.

Cuba become a playground for gangsters. Career choices for beautiful Cuban girls became prostitution. The island went to the Communists, but only the most die hard Left-winger would argue that it is not 100 times worse to live there now than when Meyer Lansky was doing deals deals with Fulgencio Batista.

The Philippines is still a place where beautiful girls tend towards prostitution, but the presence of the U.S. during World War II saved them from the horrors of Japanese cruelty. This was one of the great examples of the “white savior” complex liberals hate to admit is such a true thing.

The Japanese at first believed the Filipinos would welcome them as fellow Asiatics, but they did not, choosing General MacArthur and American freedom over Japanese subjugation. The Japanese of that era were likely the most racist humans in history, convinced it was their will to power to enslave all the inferior Asian races of the Pacific.

Does any South Korean think the U.S. fighting Communism and saving them from it was not 1,000 percent “worth it?”

The U.S. believed the Vietnamese would react in the same way. Many did welcome the Americans, although as with Cuba, the Philippines and other countries within our sphere, again it became a place where beautiful Saigon girls found prostitution to be their best career path. The demerits of America’s presence, however, were quickly overshadowed by the North Vietnamese Communists, who murdered 1 million South Vietnamese, spread into Cambodia where Pol Pot murdered 1.5 million, and today the nation is largely impoverished.

When arguing over Vietnam, one number continues to emerge: 120 million. That is the number of murdered dead largely attributable to international Communism since 1917. It leaves one unable to state that the U.S. should have done nothing.

Nazi Germany killed 11-12 million in the Holocaust, 5-6 million of whom were Jews. Few argue that fighting Hitler was not “just,” but many, especially Democrats, have argued against fighting the Communists, who have killed more than 10 times as many as Hitler, and at least as many Jews.

While defeating Hitler remains our most glorious achievement, revisionist history tells us that some form of “containment” of Hitler akin to the George Kennan strategy, and complete defeat of Joseph Stalin, may well have resulted in less world misery.

The book The Man in the High Castle explores this revisionism, albeit from the standpoint not of a settlement of sorts but of total U.S. defeat, resulting in a split America, with Japan holding the American West, Germany the east. This results in its own set of “cold war” predicaments, namely Japan uneasy with the prospect of German nuclear weapons being used against them, and the Germans in an economic hole because their attempts at an “African Holocaust” nearly bankrupted the country in the 1950s.

One could argue the U.S. and even Great Britain could have lived with a Cold War with the Germans, and after Hitler’s eventual death the Germans, for capitalistic purposes, may well have reached out to the West for a rapprochement. On the other hand, worldwide racism and anti-Semitism may have been beyond comprehension. Most Jews and blacks would be horrified at the prospect of such a thing. In the case of the Jews, it seems to matter whether one is from Western Europe where they were finally saved by George Patton’s troops, or the Soviet Union, where they died by the millions in Siberian gulags, unnamed and forgotten by history, the crimes and evidence covered up by pavement.

But the argument over Communism and war has more to say. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989. By 1991 the U.S.S.R. disbanded. Ronald Reagan had won the Cold War “without firing a shot,” as Margaret Thatcher said. But if one reads Tom Clancy novels, they see the horrific alternative, an American victory in World War III costing roughly the same amount of lives – 70 million, 400,000 Americans – as were lost in World War II. Yet if such a war were fought, and the political results were the same world that emerged in 1991, perhaps America’s epoch in terms of world power, they would have said it was “worth it.”

War is about two things: casualties and politics. After the dead are buried and the wounded eventually die, we are left with the strategy of the long game. For instance, during the Iraq War, the general consensus was that losing 5,000 Americans was not “worth it,” but until Joe Biden took over, we had established a political foothold in the Middle East that perhaps did make it “worth it.” Biden of course is giving it all away, as Democrats for reasons beyond understanding like to do, but likely a strong Republican will come back to power and restore order, reversing Chinese influence.

Conclusion

It always comes back to Jesus Christ. If Jesus were walking the Earth, he would not fight, even against Hitler. He would allow himself to be killed, or use his super powers to win. Choosing not to fight, or lacking a show of force similar to the parting of the Red Sea, the Christians would be slaughtered by the forces of Naziism, Communism, Fascism and authoritarianism.

But, they would would win out in the end. The end of time? Oh, that soon.

So is violence justified? Maybe not by Christ, but the Old Testament is filled with violence, war, sex, infidelity, lies, betrayal, human sin, and life lived by bad, weak, sometimes wonderful, often horrible people.

Biblically speaking, violence was necessary to our Salvation. Had Christ not been crucified, our sins would not be forgiven.

An analysis? Is war and violence ever justified? To the man who comes upon hoodlums raping his wife or kids it sure is. Man is not God. Man is man. Weak. Prone to war, violence. Filled with hatred and retribution.

At the end of the day, from the British or American point of view, using violence to suppress the colonialists was necessary and justified, since we were instilling modernity and a superior civilization resulting in people living a better life.

Getting back Frantz Fannon and Luce’s term paper in the film, in 1885 if one were an African tribesman, one would feel totally justified in killing English soldiers in order to maintain their way of life. The slaves of the Amistad who fought for their freedom were defended by a former President who used the logic that if ones’ life is being threatened, they will do what is necessary to survive.

If one knows a police officer means to shoot and kill you, you are justified in doing whatever is necessary to prevent such a thing from happening.

We leave with the words of Ronald Reagan, who said, “Trust, but verify,” and “The best way to provide peace is to prepare for war.”

