THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

Pew Research Center asked 979 technology experts, business and policy leaders, scientists and science-minded activists and the like just how they thought artificial intelligence would impact humans by the year 2030 — and while 63 percent waxed positive, another 37 percent warned of the negatives.

And one of their biggest concerns?

That machines would eventually become so ingrained in society, so enmeshed with daily living, as to swallow the concept of human self-reliance and, eventually, humans’ ability to exercise free will.

It’s really only common sense. Think about it. Convenience is indeed a time-saver. But it can also serve as a lesson in laziness.

As Judith Donath, faculty fellow at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society said, in her response to the Pew survey: “By 2030, most social situations will be facilitated by bots. … At home, parents will engage skilled bots to help kids with homework and catalyze dinner conversations. At work, bots will run meetings. A bot confidant will be considered essential for psychological well-being, and we’ll increasingly turn to such companions for advice ranging from what to wear to whom to marry.”

The convenience comes with a cost, however.