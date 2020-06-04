Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Freedom Inc. isn’t shy about pushing its radical rhetoric.The Madison-based nonprofit has advocated for the release of all African Americans from jail and the defunding of police departments. As for the current protests, the group’s leaders say “all actions against racist state violence are justified.” “Stop murdering black people, and your glass will be safe,” Monica Adams, co-executive director for Freedom Inc., said while leading the third day of police protests in the state’s capital on Monday. “Thank all the youth freedom fighters who were in the streets fighting (Sunday) night and Saturday night,” said Mahnker Dahnweih, community power-building coordinator for Freedom Inc. “Every action is a contribution to liberation.” So where does a group like this get the money it needs to promote its agenda? A lot of it comes from you. Records show that the state has awarded contracts and grants worth $3.6 million to Freedom Inc., which advocates for minority and LGBTQ communities, over the past five years.

READ MORE AT THE MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL