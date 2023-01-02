Famed French astrologer, Michel de Nostredame – commonly known simply as Nostradamus – prepared a book of chilling predictions called Les Prophéties, which he published over 450 years ago. And, despite the book’s age, many of his predictions have proven to come true.

The contents of the book made dire predictions about World War II, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and the French Revolution, all of which were eerily accurate. Not only did he predict these events, but he successfully predicted the assassination of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, and even the September 11 terror attacks against the World Trade Center.

Although his predictions never have a specific date attached to them, here are some that could come true in 2023:

A failed economy that could lead to cannibalism

Nostradamus predicted that humanity may face the threat of cannibalism due to a failing economy, writing: “There are no abbots, monks, no novices to teach. Honey will cost much more than candle wax, the price of wheat will be high. Man will be agitated and eat his friend in despair.”

These words, apparently, predict that the cost of living will only continue to rise in 2023, and leave many hoping that the reference to cannibalism is only metaphorical.

A depction of 15th century French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, or Nostradamus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Great War of 2023

One line in the mystic’s book stands out in particular, and it reads: “Seven months of great war, people die because of evil but their light will not fall into the hands of the king.”

This prediction could refer to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine that runs the risk of turning into World War Three, should it escalate further. However, there is dispute regarding the analysis of this line, since the war has surpassed seven months and is approaching the one year mark.

Change on the British Isles

The most recent world event that people have claimed is linked to his book was the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Following her death, the book broke sale records, and it seems to be linked to the following prediction:

“Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who, later, they considered unworthy, the people will force out the King of the Islands, a man will replace him who never expected to be king.”

Some consider the passage to be referring to King Charles III and his famous divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales. They believe that, based on this, the King will abdicate in the coming year.

Moreso, they believe that the prediction states that he will be replaced by Prince Harry, rather than heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, due to the reference to a man “who never expected to be king.”

