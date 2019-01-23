HOT AIR:

A new immigration idea has been circulating over the past 24 hours at senior levels inside the White House and on Capitol Hill: Give a path to green cards to the 700,000 current DACA recipients, three sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

The state of play: Republican senators, including James Lankford of Oklahoma, have advocated for this idea. And Jared Kushner has relayed the idea to his colleagues in the White House as a possible way to break the congressional deadlock…

A Republican senator involved in the immigration debate said that Kushner “wants to go big.” But the senator added: “Now’s not the time to go big.”

“If you throw green cards onto the table, this whole coalition will fall over on the right,” the senator told Axios on Tuesday night. “If you start putting citizenship on the table in any meaningful way, Democrats will have to give more, and they’re not ready to give more.”