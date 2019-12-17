NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC:

To an untrained eye, the crystal waters of the Clinch River, which meanders southwest across the Virginia-Tennessee border, look clean and healthy. But Jordan Richard can spot the dead bodies within seconds.

On a crisp fall morning on Sycamore Island, just before the Clinch crosses into Tennessee, Richard bends over to pluck a palm-size brown shell from the riverbed. What remains of the flesh that once clasped the two halves of the pheasantshell mussel (Actinonaias pectorosa) together now protrudes like a foul-smelling, gooey tongue. Noting that this mussel died within the past day or two, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist tosses the shell into a labeled garbage bag for later analysis.

If he’s lucky, this deceased mollusk might hold clues to what is killing the Clinch River mussels.

Since 2016, numbers of pheasantshell, once one of the Clinch’s most abundant mussel species, have plummeted by more than 90 percent, according to research by Richard and Rose Agbalog, also a USFWS biologist. Populations of the river’s 30-some species of freshwater mussel have fallen by half. This die-off is one reason the Clinch has the highest concentration of endangered aquatic species on the continent, with 29 endangered mussels and 19 vulnerable fish species.

But this is not an isolated incident: Throughout the U.S. and Europe, staggering numbers of freshwater mussels are dying. To make the matter worse, no one knows why, prompting investigations into everything from infectious diseases to climate change to water pollution.