Miami Herald.com

A Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorney has been hit with an emergency suspension from the Florida Bar after, security video and witnesses say she drove her Kia into four people on a sidewalk outside The Fresh Market, according to Stuart police. When officers stopped Beatrice Bijoux, they say she told them she meant to hit the people. She wasn’t trying to drum up business, but, rather “voices in her head had told her to kill the people,” an arrest report said. Beatrice Bijoux’s mugshot MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOP VIDEOS WATCH MORE × Evacuation in building with 60 units in North Miami Beach Bijoux, who has been held without bond in Martin County Jail since the Feb. 22 incident, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder. On March 21, the state Supreme Court granted the Bar’s request of emergency suspension for Bijoux, who was admitted to the Bar in 2016.

Read more at Miami Herald.com