WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A number of people criticized the moderators after Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. The debate, which was hosted by CBS News, featured seven presidential candidates: Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former mayors Michael Bloomberg of New York City and Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, former Vice President Joe Biden, and billionaire Tom Steyer. The Democratic debate was mired with candidates talking over one another, and other members of the media criticized how the moderators managed the debate. The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler said, “The moderators have lost complete control of this debate,” while Wajahat Ali of the New York Times and CNN called it “a dumpster fire” and argued the moderators “really dropped the ball.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER