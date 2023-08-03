A Dire Situation In West Africa — Is A New War In The Offing? – Larry Johnson

Last week’s coup in Niger is tempting Europe and the United States to back track on their insistence that the rules based international order demands that no country invade another country unless attacked by that country. (Of course the West ignored that “rule” in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and the Balkans, but consistency is not the strong suit of Washington, London or Paris). Up till now the West’s hypocrisy has been muted as it condemned the “illegal” Russian invasion of Ukraine. That is about to change. Unlike Russia, who watched Ukraine shell and murder Russian speaking Ukrainians for 9 years, Niger has not attacked U.S. or European citizens. Nope. It simply took the audacious step of asserting control over the uranium mined in Niger. Can’t have the slaves on the Western plantation get all uppity and start acting like they have some rights now, can we?

The Western response is predictable — white foreigners are being evacuated while the United States and France reportedly are cooking up a military operation to dethrone the coup plotters. Adding more fuel to the fire, Niger’s new military leaders reportedly shut down a U.S. military base that is home to a fleet of drones. Jumping in to do the West’s bidding is the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with Nigeria in the lead. ECOWAS is threatening military action against Niger, which also is an ECOWAS member.

