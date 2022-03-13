STAMFORD ADVOCATE:

The temperature was below freezing and the pharmacy line was way out the door. But Tetyana Dagadaeva could not be deterred.

For days, she and her 11-year-old son, Oleksiy, had been urgently searching for the insulin he needs to survive. With his supply at home dwindling, they soon would have no choice but to flee the country to keep him alive.

After two hours in the biting wind, the wooden door swung open and a woman in a lab coat shouted out the message Dagadaeva had prayed she wouldn’t hear again: They were out of stock.

“My son’s life depends on this,” she said somberly as she stepped away from the line. Her tears welled up.

As war continues to rage across Ukraine, it is disrupting the flow of crucial drugs and medical supplies. When curfews are lifted each morning, residents of cities nationwide rush to queue at pharmacies in hopes they’ll find what they need.

