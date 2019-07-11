WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A failing campaign makes a man desperate, and Beto O’Rourke surely is a desperate man.

The former Texas congressman was asked this week at roundtable event featuring immigrant and refugee participants to explain how President O’Rourke would fight white supremacy in the United States.

“I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy,” the poorly polling 2020 Democratic primary candidate responded.

He added, “And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy.”

Remember: O’Rourke was addressing immigrants and refugees. Welcome to America, you idiots.