THE DAILY CALLER:

Former Texas Rep. and current presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke had a small crowd for a campaign event at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Friday.

“Around 35 people here to see Beto O’Rourke at UNLV,” Emma Kinery, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted. “The rally was supposed to be held in the courtyard outside, but students told me no one is on campus on Fridays bc it’s mainly a commuter school.”



O’Rourke has seen somewhat of a decline in recent weeks despite having raised $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign. That number led all of the candidates up until former Vice President Joe Biden out-raised him earlier this week.