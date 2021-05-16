Times of Israel:

Since the outbreak of violence last Monday night, 8 Israeli civilians, an Indian national, and one soldier were killed by projectiles fired from Palestinian enclave

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza have fired over 2,500 rockets at Israel since the outbreak of fighting last Monday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Ten people in Israel, including a young child, have been killed in the rocket fire, and hundreds have been injured.

The Iron Dome air defense system has stopped hundreds of rockets that were heading for populated areas, with most of the rest of the incoming projectiles landing in open spaces.

However, some rockets have made it through the country’s defense system, hitting built-up areas where they have destroyed buildings and taken lives.

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza have fired over 2,500 rockets at Israel since the outbreak of fighting last Monday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Ten people in Israel, including a young child, have been killed in the rocket fire, and hundreds have been injured.

The Iron Dome air defense system has stopped hundreds of rockets that were heading for populated areas, with most of the rest of the incoming projectiles landing in open spaces.

However, some rockets have made it through the country’s defense system, hitting built-up areas where they have destroyed buildings and taken lives.

The victims of rocket fire whose names have been published are Ido Avigal, 5, of Sderot; Leah Yom-Tov, 63, of Rishon Lezion; Soumya Santosh, 32, a caregiver from India; Khalil Awwad, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter, Nadeen, from Dahmash, near Lod; and Nela Gurvitch, 52, from Ashkelon.

In addition, IDF soldier Omer Tabib, 21, from Elyakim, was killed in an attack on the Israel-Gaza border.

The most recent casualty was on Saturday afternoon when a man was killed by a projectile that struck the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

He was identified in Hebrew-language reports as Gershon Franko, 55.

Franko’s sister told the Ynet website that he suffered from 100% disability and had other health issues, including pain in his legs that apparently prevented him from being able to get to a bomb shelter when the siren sounded.

More at The Times of Israel