In1999, Geraldine Tyler, then a 70-year-old retired county worker, bought her own apartment—a modest one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis, Minnesota, near a park and public transit. She lived there for a decade, dutifully paying her real estate taxes, until worries about rising crime and an incident involving a neighbor led her to make a hasty move across town to a senior community in a safer neighborhood.

The move was good for her peace of mind but not for her pocketbook. She couldn’t keep up with the bills for both places and by 2015 had accrued $2,311 in unpaid property taxes on the condo plus interest, costs, and penalties totaling nearly $13,000. Eventually, Hennepin County seized Tyler’s condo and sold it for $40,000. But rather than keep the $15,000 it was owed and refund Geraldine the $25,000 sale surplus, the county kept the whole $40,000.

That’s perfectly legal in Minnesota–at least for now. When it comes to collecting property taxes and some other government debts, local governments in Minnesota take what’s called absolute title, meaning that they can keep all proceeds from a sale, no matter how much the windfall exceeds the amount they’re owed.

Today, lawyers for Tyler will argue before the U.S. Supreme Court that this practice violates the U.S. constitution. The grandmother of four is now 94 and living in an assisted living facility, but if she wins, she would change a practice that has harmed thousands of other homeowners, many elderly, across the country.

In Minnesota alone, from 2014 to 2020, more than 4,300 properties were taken and sold. Of those, more than 1,200 were family homes—meaning they were not vacant or considered commercial. These families lost their homes for debts that averaged 8% of their properties’ value. Or, put another way, homeowners who had their homes seized lost 92% of the value of their home, or $207,000, above the tax debt that was owed—the average debt was just $17,000. That’s all according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit legal organization that has, as its mission, to defend Americans’ liberties “when threatened by government overreach and abuse.” It’s representing Tyler pro bono (for free).

PLF calls the Minnesota practice “an egregious violation of fundamental property rights.” But the state isn’t alone. According to PLF, 12 states and the District of Columbia allow the government to seize your property over tax debts, code enforcement fines, or obligations to government agencies, then sell it and leave you with nothing. Nine other states allow for this kind of taking—which PLF calls “home equity theft”—in limited situations.

