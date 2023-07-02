Although President Joe Biden has personally denied involvement in his family’s international business scheme nine times, a time line of events suggests Joe Biden not only is linked to the family’s affairs but is a key member of an “organized crime” operation, as House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) termed it.

Comer recently identified “six specific policy decisions” that Joe Biden made that indicate he could be “compromised.”

“Where is the money?” Biden responded in June when asked about his ties to the business. He later said he was joking. “It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

The following 19-point time line lays out the data points obtained from whistleblowers, the “Laptop from Hell,” James Comer, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and the Senate 2020 report on the family.

One:

In 2013, Hunter flew to China with Vice President Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two. During the excursion, Hunter introduced the vice president to his business partner Jonathan Li, the CEO of a company linked to Chinese intelligence.

Ten days after the visit to China, Hunter secured a ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund co-founded with Li. The fund’s capitalization was $1 billion.

The Bank of China, a state-owned bank, controls BHR Partners. BHR Partners’ website boasts 15 billion RMB (renmibi, the official Chinese currency) in various portfolio companies, translating to more than two billion U.S. dollars.

