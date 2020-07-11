As report at Biz Pac Review & uploaded by NeverLoseTruth channel:

A shopper accosted in a Walmart store became an internet hit when a video of his encounter with women berating him for not wearing a mask went viral.

The man appeared to be shopping in a Walmart store when the unofficial aisle monitor confronted him because he allegedly did not follow the directional arrows on the ground. The apparent crime of not obeying the social distancing measure was compounded by his lack of a face mask, as the “Karen” who filmed the incident informed him.

Courtesy of NeverLoseTruth Channel

