Fox News:

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested in Castro Valley, California for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman over a package dispute.

Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office took Itzel Ramirez, 21, into custody on Thursday after receiving a 911 call from the victim, according to KTVU. The victim reportedly told police Ramirez punched her at least 10 times around the face and head.

Doug Smith, the owner of Vista Creek Apartments, where the altercation took place, told KVTU that the incident started when the victim had received an alert that her package had been delivered. However, when the victim arrived in the lobby the package was not there.

The driver, 21 year-old Itzel Ramirez, claims she was acting in self defense. Watch the video and decide for yourself!

