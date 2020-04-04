New York Post:
Crime in the Big Apple was up about 12 percent over the first three months of the year — with 2,500 more major felonies in 2020, NYPD stats show.
Five of the seven major index crimes — robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and car theft — showed a marked increase this year compared to last year.
Among the NYPD statistics from the first quarter of 2020:
- Car thefts spiked 65.5%, from 943 to 1,561
- 685 more robberies were reported for a 25.2% increase
- Burglaries jumped by 21.9% with 533 more reported
- 486 additional grand larcenies occurred, a 5.2% uptick
- 117 more assaults were reported for a 2.6% increase
