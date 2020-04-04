New York Post:

Crime in the Big Apple was up about 12 percent over the first three months of the year — with 2,500 more major felonies in 2020, NYPD stats show.

Five of the seven major index crimes — robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and car theft — showed a marked increase this year compared to last year.

Among the NYPD statistics from the first quarter of 2020:

Car thefts spiked 65.5%, from 943 to 1,561

685 more robberies were reported for a 25.2% increase

Burglaries jumped by 21.9% with 533 more reported

486 additional grand larcenies occurred, a 5.2% uptick

117 more assaults were reported for a 2.6% increase

