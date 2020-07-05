CBS46 – Atlanta:

An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in Atlanta near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died last month.

Police identified the child Sunday as Secoriea Turner. Turner was riding in a car with her mother and her mother’s friend when they exited the interstate at University Avenue.

Police said the driver tried to turn into the parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road when he was confronted by an “group of armed individuals” who had blocked the entrance.

“At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside. The driver then drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help,” police said in a statement.

Police said the 911 caller told them they were heading to Atlanta Medical Center with the victim.

Turner died at the hospital, according to police.

The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside the burned-out Wendy’s, spoke out today along with Mayor Bottoms. “You killed your own this time. You killed a child.”

Atlanta Police are investigating this and multiple other shootings across Atlanta during a night of violence that also saw the Georgia State Patrol Headquarters vandalized.



