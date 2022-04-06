LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL:

A Clark County School District student arrested in a targeted robbery and killing at a southwest Las Vegas home left his school homework in a car that police say was used to carry out the crime, according to a newly released arrest report in the case.

High school student Kamari Oliver, 18, has been charged with murder, robbery, burglary and kidnapping in the March 25 slaying of Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas, at a home near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road. An arrest report for Oliver indicates he was taken into custody at a Las Vegas Valley high school on March 28.

The name of the school where Oliver was taken into custody was redacted from Oliver’s arrest report. The school district said Monday in an email it would not release the name of the school Oliver attended and that they would not “confirm nor deny a student by that name.”

Manduley, police said, was shot in a bedroom of the home in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue during a home invasion and armed robbery. She lived there with a w0man and her boyfriend. Police said in Oliver’s arrest report that the boyfriend is known for “selling high end jewelry on Instagram.”

Police said the robbery unfolded at 2:10 p.m. when three men and a woman broke into the home and demanded money from the occupants. A surviving female victim was forced into a closet at gunpoint and repeatedly asked “What’s in the safe.” A gun battle then broke out between Manduley and her assailants, leaving Manduley dead in a bedroom.

