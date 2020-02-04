THE EPOCH TIMES

The ninth U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday evening by local health officials in California’s Santa Clara County—the second case reported in the Bay Area since the outbreak began. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said an adult female tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to virus-hit Wuhan, China, in recent days, reported ABC7 and other local news outlets. She had arrived in the United States on Jan. 23. Health officials said the woman, who was not identified, has stayed at home since she arrived in the country and only went out to seek medical care twice. She was regularly monitored and not sick enough to be hospitalized, according to the agency. The woman’s coronavirus case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the health department said. “I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, who is the health officer for Santa Clara County, in news conference. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases.”

