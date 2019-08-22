BREITBART:

Five overdue medals were awarded to a 99-year-old World War II veteran on Wednesday afternoon in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Sergeant First Class Thomas Franklin Vaughns, 99, was a Tuskegee Airman in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 and served as a mechanic. He was later drafted into the Korean War, where he served as a supply sergeant at Fort Hood, Texas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vaughns was honored during a ceremony at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) and received the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WW II, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.