THE WASHINGTON POST:

About 400 of America’s largest corporations paid an average federal tax rate of about 11 percent on their profits last year, about half the official rate established under President Donald Trump’s tax law of 2017, according to a report released Monday.

The 2017 GOP tax law lowered the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, but in practice large companies often pay far less than that due to deductions, tax breaks, and other loopholes.

In the first year Trump’s tax law was in effect, the actual amount corporations paid in federal taxes on their incomes – their so-called “effective rate” – was an average of 11.3 percent, likely its lowest level in more than three decades, according to a report by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank.

From 2008 to 2015, under the previous tax code, corporations paid on average an effective rate of about 21 percent, according to ITEP’s prior research.

The report also found that 91 corporations in the Fortune 500, many worth billions of dollars, paid no federal taxes at all last year.