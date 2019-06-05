THE DAILY BEAST:

Tom Rice, a 97-year-old D-Day veteran from San Diego, parachuted into Normandy, France, on Wednesday, exactly 75 years after he landed in the same place as part of the World War II invasion by Allied forces. To mark the 75th anniversary, Rice, who was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne, jumped in tandem with another parachutist after six months of training.

97-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice honors the 75th anniversary of D-Day by parachuting into France where he did back in 1944. IN-29WE pic.twitter.com/8iUiIYRjNp — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) June 5, 2019

Rice reportedly requested that he be able to pull a handle to release a giant American flag. More than 13,000 U.S. paratroopers jumped into northern France on D-Day on June 6, 1944.