New York Post:

Ninety-four percent of Americans who died from COVID-19 had other “types of health conditions and contributing causes” in addition to the virus, according to a new CDC report.

Using provisional data on coronavirus-related deaths from the week ending Feb. 1 through Aug. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded last week that “for 6 percent of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.”

“For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” the report said.

