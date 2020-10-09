KRON-4:

The Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled the second presidential debate that was scheduled for Oct. 15, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This comes after President Donald Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate.

Both candidates will hold their own, separate events.

The first presidential debate was held on Sept. 29.

Three days later, Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Read more at KRON-4