Cash App creator Bob Lee was screaming for help moments after he was stabbed, before he collapsed and died, according to chilling 911 audio.

“There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying ‘someone stabbed me,’” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the 911 call. “Advised he is bleeding out. He’s outside on the street.”

Lee, 43, who formerly served as the chief technology officer of Square, was attacked in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Francisco police officials.

He suffered several stab wounds.

No arrest has been made or suspects announced by police.

Lee was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The dad of two young girls recently moved from the Bay Area to Miami, said Jake Shields, Lee’s pal and a mixed martial arts champion.

