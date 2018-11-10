WPTV:

NBC-2.com WBBH News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida

Mary Kennedy is battered, bruised but not broken. She’s now recovering after being attacked and robbed in a Walmart parking lot in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At 91-years-old, Kennedy is as tough as nails. Her left arm is completely black and blue, and she’s fighting through the pain after fracturing her pelvis and tailbone.

“He body slammed me down to the concrete and that was it, that was all I knew, I couldn’t get up,” Kennedy said.

“I lunged at him and tried to get my pocketbook back and he pulled it through my fingers,” she said.