WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Minnesota officers from Customs and Border Protection said they discovered 900,000 fake $1 bills in a commercial rail shipment that originated from China. The officers flagged a container last month at the International Falls Port of Entry, located between International Falls, Minnesota, and Fort Frances, Canada. During the search, $900,000 worth of U.S. currency was found in 45 different cartons within the shipping container. The Secret Service determined all of the money was fake, according to a press release from CBP over the weekend. The money was seized and turned over to the Secret Service, which also deals with counterfeit currency.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER