A 900-pound strongman dubbed the “Pakistani Hulk” says he’s looking for a “heavyweight wife” who can handle him. Towering at 6-foot-6, Arbab Khizer Hayat boasts that he’s turned away as many as 300 wannabe wives for fear of crushing them under his mammoth weight. “In the last seven years, I have been desperately looking for love,” the 27-year-old figurative lady killer tells Caters News, “and have seen 200-300 girls, but they were all an average weight.”

