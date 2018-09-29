NEW YORK POST:

A 90-year-old California man was arrested on murder charges in the death of his stepdaughter, police said.

Anthony Aiello, of San Jose, was arrested Tuesday by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit after Karen Navarra, 67, was found unresponsive and with visible injuries during a welfare check at a residence on Terra Noble Way, police said.

Navarra was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later identified Aiello as the suspect during a subsequent investigation.

Nevarra’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma, Officer Gina Tepoorten told The Post.

“Detectives are continuing to look into the motive surrounding this homicide,” Tepoorten wrote in an email.

Aiello remains held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail ahead of his next scheduled court appearance on Thursday, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.