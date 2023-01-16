“I think we might reach 90% of online content generated by AI by 2025, so this technology is exponential,” she said. “I believe that the majority of digital content is going to start to be produced by AI. You see ChatGPT… but there are a whole plethora of other platforms and applications that are coming up.”

The surge of interest in OpenAI’s DALL-E and ChatGPT has facilitated a wide-ranging public discussion about AI and its expanding role in our world, particularly generative AI.

“ChatGPT has really captured the public imagination in an extremely compelling way, but I think in a few months’ time, ChatGPT is just going to be seen as another tool powered by this new form of AI, known as generative AI,” she said.

It’s important to understand what exactly generative AI is – and what it isn’t.

“What generative AI can do, essentially, is create new things that would have thus far been seen as unique to human intelligence or creativity,” she said. “Generative AI can create across all media, so text, video, audio, pictures – every digital medium can be powered by generative AI. So, I think these valuations that you’re seeing for OpenAI are actually going to go up and you’re going to start to see even more generative AI companies which have universal applications across many industries in 2023.”

This is all still really new, as applications for generative AI have “only really [been] coming to the fore in the last 24 to 6 months,” added Schick.

