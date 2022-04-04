Newsmax

A $90 Million yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg was seized by Spanish law enforcement on Monday at the request of the U.S. Justice Department, the department’s public affairs office revealed. According to court documents, Vekselberg purchased the 255 ft. yacht, “the Tango,” in 2011. Roughly seven years later, he was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. The seizure warrant issued by the U.S. Justice Department and carried out by Spanish authorities alleges Vekselberg and his associates continued to make payments through U.S. banks on behalf of the yacht after he was sanctioned in April 2018. “Today marks our taskforce’s first seizure of an asset belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It will not be the last,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement connected to the Justice Department’s news release. “Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war.”

