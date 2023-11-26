9-year-old Irish girl thought to be killed by Hamas reunited with dad who initially said her death would’ve been ‘best possibility’

Watch the emotional moment when Emily Hand reunites with her father after 50-day captivity. Read more: https://t.co/tuBBuZbsoO pic.twitter.com/257Pa58qqI — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 26, 2023

A 9-year-old girl who was initially thought to have been killed when Hamas stormed a kibbutz on Oct. 7 — an outcome her father said at the time was the “best possibility” — was among the 17 hostages freed as part of a temporary cease-fire Saturday.

Irish Israeli citizen Emily Hand had been held hostage for seven weeks since she was abducted when the terrorists attacked Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel and slaughtered more than 100 people.

“After weeks of trauma, this is a precious and deeply moving moment for the Hand family,” Irish Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the country’s second most senior official, said in a statement.

“The people of Ireland have been touched by Emily’s story, her innocence and the quiet dignity and determination of her father, Tom.”

Hand was one of 17 hostages — 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals — released by Hamas on Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of a four-day cease-fire agreement.

