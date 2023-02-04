Breitbart

David Balogun of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, enjoys all kinds of activities like other children do, but learning is his favorite. David recently graduated from high school at nine years old because he had the determination and will to achieve his goal, THV 11 reported Friday. “I realized that I [was] able to graduate at the age of ten or nine as long as I put the effort in, and with the help of my mom, dad, and, of course, Reach Cyber Charter School, I was able to graduate,” he said. The Harrisburg school allowed him to finish his studies online from his family’s home in Bensalem. David explained, “I wanted to do it because I had the ability to do it. So why not use those abilities for the greater good?” When speaking of his teachers, David said they did not “bog [him] down.” They advocated for him, encouraging their pupils to keep moving forward with their studies. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I wanted to study black holes and super nova,” he told WGAL. Astrophysicists use the laws of physics when studying the stars, planets, galaxies, and celestial objects, according to the Swinburne University of Technology. In addition, the black holes he mentioned are described as areas of space where “gravity pulls so much that even light can not get out,” the NASA website explained. In addition to being honored with the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education, David is also a member of the high-IQ society, Mensa International.

