NBC NEWS:

A 9-year-old Florida girl was injured after a bull bison charged her and sent her flying into the air at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The unidentified girl was with a group of people in the Old Faithful Geyser area of the park in Wyoming, standing within five to 10 feet of the bison before the animal charged, The National Park Service said in a press release Tuesday.

Hailey Dayton, 18, filmed the incident while she was visiting the park on a family road trip.

“My brother and I were looking at the hot springs, and we saw a bunch of people running down the path to the bridge. We saw through the trees some people petting the bison, super close,” she told NBC News on Wednesday.