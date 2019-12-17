CNS NEWS:

Nine of the 20 richest counties in the United States—when measured by median household income—are suburbs of Washington, D.C., according to data released today by the Census Bureau.

In fact, two counties in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., are richer than the two California counties that constitute Silicon Valley.

In 2018, according to the Census Bureau’s new Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates, Loudoun County, Va., was the nation’s richest county with a median household income of $140,382.

Falls Church City, Va., which the Census Bureau counts as a county because it is an independent city, ranked as the nation’s second richest county with a median household income of $137,551.

Behind Loudoun and Falls Church, the third richest county in the country was Santa Clara, Calif. ($125,933), which is the heart of Silicon Valley. San Mateo County, Calif. ($122,930), which sits between Santa Clara and San Francisco counties and is also considered part of Silicon Valley, ranked sixth.