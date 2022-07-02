FROM: Tom Brejcha

Dear Friend,

I’m writing this letter to you today because, quite frankly, David Daleiden cannot.

You may remember David as the undercover journalist who spent 30 months investigating and capturing video evidence of Planned Parenthood ‘s top leadership — medical directors, national program directors, even its Senior Director of Medical Services –­ callously negotiating the harvesting and sale of aborted baby body parts.

And now, he’s been charged with nine bogus felonies.

Which is why I’m asking you to make an emergency donation to the DALEIDEN DEFENSE FUND right away.

You see, after David released the shocking videos of the illegal and disgusting actions of abortion executives, Kamala Harris, then California’s Attorney General, colluded with Planned Parenthood to file felony charges against David…

… Kamala Harris even ordered the California Department of Justice to raid David’s home and confiscate his unpublished videos.

I won’t sugarcoat it. If not cleared of these charges, David faces steep fines and years in state penitentiary and the consequences of being a convicted felon. While Kamala Harris — a bought-and-paid-for ally of the abortion industry — is sitting one heartbeat away from the presidency.

That’s the bad news.

But here’s the good news… David is fighting back. In fact, he’s taking another opportunity to drag more of Planned Parenthood’s dark criminality into the spotlight with two new federal lawsuits. That’s right. The Thomas More Society has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in California on behalf of David against former California Attorney General and now Vice­President Kamala Harris for prosecuting David in bad faith, twisting and perverting California’s anti-eavesdropping law to persecute a citizen journalist because of his political views. Then the Thomas More Society filed a defamation (libel) lawsuit in federal court in New York against Planned Parenthood, which said David created a “fake” and “false” “smear campaign” against Planned Parenthood. In other words, the best defense is a good offense. The truth is we could no longer let David suffer such a trampling of his free speech and due process rights without a counterattack.

The timing couldn’t be more important.

This is a critical opportunity to put Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and the rest of the abortion industry on trial for conspiring to silence David in order to cover-up their illegal activities.

That’s where your emergency donation to the DAVID DALEIDEN DEFENSE FUND comes in — by giving today you can stand with David in his hour of need.

The reality is. . .

You couldn’t be there when David entered the dark underbelly of the abortion industry — sitting across the table from abortionists haggling over the price of baby body parts with cold-blooded clarity… “I want a Lamborghini.” You couldn’t be there as David saw with his own eyes the preborn children who had been killed with great precision and delicacy to preserve their organs for maximum profit. You couldn’t be there when the videos were released and Kamala Harris and Planned Parenthood conspired to crush David with trumped up legal charges and an armed raid on his home in which they seized laptops, hard-drives, and recording equipment. And you couldn’t be there with David (our criminal defense team was there) when he voluntarily appeared in both Texas and California for booking and processing — fingerprinted and photographed for a mugshot like a common criminal.

But, now, this is the reality… there is something you can do.

You can make an emergency donation to the DAVID DALEIDEN DEFENSE FUND to help vindicate this pro-life hero.

My name is Tom Brejcha. I’m the president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society — a not-for-profit law firm underwriting and helping to spearhead David’s criminal defense. The Thomas More Society is proud to have defended many renowned pro-life and religious leaders in America’s pro-life movement such as Joe, Ann, and Eric Scheidler, the Pro-Life Action League, Shawn Carney and 40 Days for Life, Abby Johnson, the Susan B. Anthony List, David Bereit, Lila Rose and Live Action, Students for Life, Sidewalk Advocates for Life, Created Equal, former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline, the March for Life, and many more. Because when dark forces like Planned Parenthood unleash their full might to legally, financially, and personally destroy our clients — we fight back. I have to tell you, despite all that David is facing, his spirits remain high. Of course, I’ve never known anyone in this kind of position who didn’t feel an empty pit in his stomach.

But David’s not giving up. His willingness to fight back is a true profile in Pro-Life courage.

Now I’ll get right down to it…

We anticipate David’s legal defense will cost us more than $6 million. That’s right, SIX MILLION DOLLARS.

In addition to the criminal case and the new federal civil rights and defamation lawsuits, we’re currently representing David in THREE other cases. The civil lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood where we are appealing the jury’s verdict, along with the judge’s order permanently banning David from doing any more undercover journalism against Planned Parenthood. Recently, we posted a $700,000 appeal bond to keep Planned Parenthood’s nasty collection agents from harassing him with collection agents and even seizing his belongings. We’re fighting back, but we’ll need your help.

The civil lawsuit brought by the National Abortion Federation and the “gag order” injunction that still prohibits David from releasing any more of his video evidence exposing Planned Parenthood’s illegal fetal tissue business. And now, in light of the Planned Parenthood civil lawsuit, NAF has moved for summary judgment – they want a ruling against David without a trial at all!

And finally, the civil lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood personnel in federal court in Seattle, where we just achieved a victory for a second time on appeal, but it appears we may need at least a third victory on appeal before this case ends.

That’s why David needs your financial support today.

And that’s why I’m praying you will donate $35 or more to the DAVID DALEIDEN DEFENSE FUND right away.

I won’t guess how much you’re able to send today. Whether it’s $35, $50, $75, $125, $250, $500, $1,000 or more…

… I will only say that time is of the essence.

So I do ask that you make your donation as soon as you can. This truly is a “David versus Goliath” type of battle — with Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and the radical left arrayed against our “David.” It’s a grave injustice that David is the one being hit with felony charges and massive civil penalties while Planned Parenthood (so far, at least) has gone unpunished. By clearing David of these charges… you and I can allow him to continue with his incredibly important lifesaving work. Remember, over 12 million people on YouTube alone watched the shocking footage he captured. Since that time, 26 states — over half the country –­ have moved to strip Planned Parenthood of taxpayer funding. It’s no wonder Planned Parenthood and their allies want to destroy David. They’d love to see him rotting away in penitentiary rather than exposing their criminal and inhumane activities. You and I cannot let that happen.

So please don’t delay. Donate $35, $50, $100, or more to stand with David Daleiden today.

I’ve asked my staff to let me know as soon as we get it so I can let David know that you’re standing with him. I know he’ll be deeply touched by your generous support.

May God Bless You,

Tom Brejcha

President & Chief Counsel

P.S. Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, and their allies want to destroy David. They’d love to see him rotting away in penitentiary rather than exposing their criminal, ghoulish activities. You and I cannot let that happen. Can I count on you to support the official criminal defense of David Daleiden?

David is a pro-life hero. Will you make a generous donation to the DAVID DALEIDEN DEFENSE FUND of $35, $50, $100 or more to stop this attempt to crush him?