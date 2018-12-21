ORLANDO SENTINEL:

Nine people face animal-cruelty charges and other allegations after a year-long investigation into the use of dogs to attack Florida black bears, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday.

Defendants posted videos on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat of bears being chased and mauled by large packs of dogs, Bondi’s office said. The bears were lured with dog food, doughnuts, pastries and peanut butter in areas of Baker, Flagler, Marion and Union counties.

“In some of the videos, defendants can be seen forcing the bears to a waiting pack of approximately a dozen dogs that then repeatedly bit the bears,” a news release about the arrests said. “None of the individuals involved tried to call off the dogs or stop the attack on the bears.”

Robert Klepper, a spokesman for the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said that while the fate of the bears is unknown, evidence suggests some were killed.

“The actions of these violators clearly show the intent to harm, harass or injure these animals, which is an unequivocal violation of Florida statutes,” Klepper said.

Eric Sutton, executive director of the commission, said in a prepared statement that “as conservationists and ethical hunters, it is appalling to think about the callous disregard for common decency and our state’s precious natural resources shown by these violations.”

Bondi said the “gruesome acts” were recorded “for the amusement of the defendants.”

Charges filed include animal cruelty, animal fighting or baiting, conspiracy to commit racketeering, littering, unlawful taking of black bears and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.