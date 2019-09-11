NEW YORK POST:

A man whose mother is a 9/11 victim ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar for describing the terror attacks as “some people did something” during the annual anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero on Wednesday.

Nicholas Haros Jr., wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Some people did something?,” singled out the congresswoman and the other members of “the Squad” after reading the names of the dead, including his mother’s, Frances Haros, at the ceremony.

“’Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota,” said Haros in reference to Omar.

Amid some applause, Haros continued, “Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom.”

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?” Haros asked. “On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?”