CNET:

8chan, an anonymous forum, has been under scrutiny since the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. A hate-filled, anti-immigrant manifesto from the alleged shooter was uploaded to the site prior to the massacre. However, 8chan owner Jim Watkins said Tuesday that the 2,300-word tirade was not posted by the alleged gunman.

Watkins posted a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, saying the manifesto was first published on Instagram and not on his site. He said the document was then uploaded to his site by another user and that law enforcement had been “made aware” of it.

“First of all, the El Paso shooter posted on Instagram, not 8chan,” Watkins said. “Later, someone uploaded the manifesto. However, that manifesto was not uploaded by the Walmart shooter. I don’t know if he wrote it or not, but it was not uploaded by the murderer that is clear.”