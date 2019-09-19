CBS NEW YORK:

An elderly woman was beaten and robbed inside her East Village home on Saturday. If that wasn’t bad enough, the thief took money she was saving to buy her late husband’s gravestone.

Now police are looking for the attacker. CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke to the victim on Thursday.

It was a ruthless attack. The victim is 89 years old. She said she was shoved and punched.

“When I pushed the door, tried to open the door, I feel like somebody put the hand over me,” Maximina Osorio said.

Osorio said she was just coming home from shopping on Saturday morning when police said she opened her door and her attacker, whose image was captured on surveillance video in the lobby of the building near East 10th Street and Avenue D, forced his way into her apartment.