New York Daily News:

Former Formula One racing boss Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again ― at age 89. The billionaire and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, welcomed their baby boy Wednesday, he told the Swiss-German newspaper Blick.

“We have a son named Ace. I am so proud!” he said.

Flosi said the delivery in the Swiss resort town of Interlaken was “all so easy.” “The birth was over after 25 minutes,” she told Blick.

The newborn is the motorsport mogul’s first son and his first child with Flosi after they tied the knot in 2012.

Ecclestone already has three adult daughters as well as grandchildren from his previous marriages.

The British magnate will turn 90 in October but recently told the UK’s PA Media agency that age doesn’t hold him back.

