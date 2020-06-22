New York Post:

Tough-talking, alleged shoplifter-shooting, 88-year-old Nashville liquor store owner May Boyce wants criminals to know “I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore.”

The octogenarian was back at work Saturday after being charged with aggravated assault for shooting a man she said was trying to steal whiskey.

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” she told The Post Saturday from her store, where supportive customers lined up. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”

