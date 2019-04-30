NEW YORK POST:

An 83-year-old ex-doctor convicted of illegally prescribing more than 2.2 million Oxycodone pills and other opioids — leading to the overdose death of a 26-year-old Staten Island man — will likely die behind bars, after a judge sentenced him to 20 years in a federal prison.

Upper East Side “Oxy doc” Martin Tesher was stone-faced as he learned his fate, following an hour-long hearing in which the dead man’s sister Krystal Benedetto blasted the former physician as a “drug pushing animal,” who ignored her calls to his office when she suspected her late brother Nicholas Benedetto was abusing drugs.

But her messages went ignored, and she said: “Nick fell victim to malpractice, to Tesher’s greed.”

“Patients came to him at their most vulnerable,” Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Sasso told the Brooklyn federal courtroom, which was packed with the ex-doctor’s friends and former patients. “And he did what a common drug dealer would do, he filled them with pills, an astronomical number of pills. Literally millions of pills.”

“This is worse than a common street dealer,” the prosecutor said, urging Brooklyn federal Judge Raymond Dearie to sentence Tesher to 20 years to life in prison.

In his own self-serving statement, Tesher tried to cast blame on his own victim, saying “he was on a great deal of opioids when he came to my office,” and said the prescriptions for Fentanyl he wrote for Benedetto, three days before his 2016 death, were a “lower” dose.