82,000 PAGES of emails where Joe Biden used a pseudonym are uncovered: Court filing reveals then-VP’s staggering use of three fake names to communicate in private

Joe Biden sent or received 82,000 pages of private email exchanges through three accounts using fake names when he was serving as vice president, according to the National Archives.

Joe used a series of pseudonyms on emails that were about both official and family business, according to emails found on Hunter Biden’s now-infamous laptop and previously reported by DailyMail.com. But this is the first time the sheer volume of the correspondence has been revealed.

The accounts that the over 82,000 pages of emails were sent or received from included: ‘robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov.’ The correspondence apparently spans over the entire eight-year period Joe was serving as Obama’s No. 2.

The staggering figure was disclosed Monday by the National Archives as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by the conservative nonprofit organization Southeastern Legal Foundation.

The bombshell admission comes as Republicans are seeking records revealing Joe Biden’s use of pseudonyms to discuss his activities related to Ukraine with his son Hunter during his time as vice president. It is central to their ongoing impeachment inquiry into the sitting president.

The amount is well above the 33,000 emails former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton deleted off her personal server – causing a nationwide scandal.

