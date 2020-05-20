NY POST

An 82-year-old Texas man has been charged with killing his secret male lover in a sadomasochistic sex game gone terribly wrong, according to court documents. Alan Bischof was busted for felony aggravated assault over the death of lover Craig LaMell, 65, who died almost a month after claiming he had been jumped by several strangers near his home in Houston. The octogenarian was only found out four months later when he was fired from work at Chevron — and his manager found a confession on his work computer, according to an affidavit.In various “writing,” Bischof went into “great detail” about their “sexual relationship” which they appear to have hidden, according to the papers.

