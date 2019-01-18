BREITBART:

Hundreds of migrants forced their way into Mexico by breaking the gates at one of the international ports of entry with Guatemala and are now being escorted north by federal police.

The incident took place overnight at the Rodolfo Robles international port of entry when a group of migrants broke the lock at the gate and forced their way into Mexico.

Milenio first reported on the incursion, reporting that Mexico’s National Coordinator for Civil Protection David De Leon said he was not able to get a real headcount of the migrants but believes they numbered more than 800.

Rather than arrest or deport the migrants, Mexican authorities provided a police escort on their way north. According to Milenio, the move follows Mexico’s new policy of providing security for migrants passing through the country.